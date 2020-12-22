Osage Nation aims to eliminate food desert with $13 million facility

PAWHUSKA — The Osage Nation on Monday displayed how it spent about $13 million, dedicating facilities aimed at providing food security for the tribe.

Unveiled were a 42,000-square-foot greenhouse and a 44,000-square-foot programs building, which includes aquaponics and food processing areas.

The investment came via the CARES (Coronavirus Assistance, Relief and Economic Security) Act, which earlier this year provided $8 billion in financial assistance to tribal governments.

“This is money that did not go to the Bureau of Indian Affairs or to the federal bureaucracy,” Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear said. “This money came directly to the Osage Nation. This is proof if the funds bypass the bureaucracy and arrive to us, we know how to use them.”

While greenhouses have long been a means to provide year-round vegetable production, aquaponics is a relatively new technology that uses a closed-loop system to produce both plants and fish.