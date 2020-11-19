Osage Casinos to end partnership with brewer whose owner faces homicide, fraud charges in Texas

A Tulsa hotel-casino owned by Osage Casinos will sever ties with a Texas-based brewer whose owner was recently arrested in Texas on state homicide and federal fraud charges.
The tribe said it notified the brewer, Nine Band Brewing Company of Allen, Texas, in late summer that it would end their three-year partnership Dec. 31 after learning that many guests didn't connect with the brand, which operates inside the Osage Casino Hotel-Tulsa.
"After three years of determining the best use of our in-house brewery, we made the decision earlier this year to sever our relationship with our current partner," Byron Bighorse, CEO of Osage Casinos, said in a statement Thursday. "At Osage Casinos, we have very high standards for customer service and satisfaction. We realized upon receiving feedback that in order for the brewery to match our standards, it was critical for Osage Casinos to be the full operator."
Keith Ashley is owner of Nine Band Brewing Company.
Police said Wednesday that Ashley, 48, had been arrested on a murder charge in Carrollton, Texas, less than a week after he was taken into custody on federal fraud charges that allege he ran a million-dollar Ponzi scheme, according to the Dallas Morning News.
"We were disturbed to learn of the recent allegations against Mr. Ashley," Bighorse said. "We do not condone his actions and are accelerating the final stages of separation as he is no longer involved with our Tulsa brewery."
The tribe said it is in the process of taking down all items with the Nine Band brand.
Ashley is accused of slaying Jim Seegan on Feb. 19 in an attempt to gain control of his finances, according to a news release from the Carrollton Police Department, the Dallas Morning News said. He was arrested on the wire fraud charges Friday, according to the release, and is being held at the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office without bail.
Ashley was Seegan’s friend and financial adviser and would visit his home periodically, police said. Seegan’s death initially was ruled a suicide after a typed note was found next to his body, but police say detectives found evidence that Ashley staged the scene, according to the Dallas newspaper.
Ashley is a former police officer and firefighter and served in the military as a helicopter flight nurse.
