Osage Casinos to end partnership with brewer whose owner faces homicide, fraud charges in Texas

"We were disturbed to learn of the recent allegations against Mr. Ashley," Bighorse said. "We do not condone his actions and are accelerating the final stages of separation as he is no longer involved with our Tulsa brewery."

The tribe said it is in the process of taking down all items with the Nine Band brand.

Ashley is accused of slaying Jim Seegan on Feb. 19 in an attempt to gain control of his finances, according to a news release from the Carrollton Police Department, the Dallas Morning News said. He was arrested on the wire fraud charges Friday, according to the release, and is being held at the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office without bail.

Ashley was Seegan’s friend and financial adviser and would visit his home periodically, police said. Seegan’s death initially was ruled a suicide after a typed note was found next to his body, but police say detectives found evidence that Ashley staged the scene, according to the Dallas newspaper.

Ashley is a former police officer and firefighter and served in the military as a helicopter flight nurse.

