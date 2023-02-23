PAWHUSKA — Officials from Osage Casinos offered media a tour Thursday of the organization's new hotel and casino being built here.

To be located at 1421 John Dahl Ave., the property will feature 250 slot machines, meeting space and a 47-room hotel.

"This has been a project that has been about 12 years in the making from purchasing the land, to placing the land into trust and now to actually starting the construction and being halfway through," Osage Casinos CEO Kimberly Pearson said in a statement. "The nation ran into some supply chain issues, much like the rest of the country, that delayed us by roughly a year. But we are now back on schedule and excited to bring this new facility to the nation."

The tribe's facility, which is being built on 60 acres, is expected to be completed in late 2023.

"Pawhuska is the beating heart of the Osage Nation," Pearson said. "It is our headquarters and this is a shining star for us. For everybody coming to the nation, meeting with the chief, assistant chief and our congress. It is a fabulous place to stay and we couldn’t be more proud."

R.J. Walker is assistant chief of the Osage Nation.

"It's been a difficult process to get through construction," he said in a statement. "We’re not the only ones who are dealing with that. Osage Casinos has been working on expanding casino operations for decades now, and we’ve gotten to this point where we are ready and able to build a casino in Pawhuska which is the capital of the Osage Nation.

"We are looking forward to getting this open and showcasing not only the property but also our culture."