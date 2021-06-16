Osage Casinos building new facilities in Pawhuska and Bartlesville

Osage Casinos this week broke ground on casino-hotels in Pawhuska and Bartlesville.

The projects have been in the works for years. The Osage Nation applied with the U.S. Interior Department in 2014 to transfer the Bartlesville property into a federal trust for use in gaming. That was followed by the effort in Pawhuska.

"We received approval for both applications last summer and immediately got to work on adjusting the scope of the properties to accommodate today’s construction costs," Byron Bighorse, CEO of Osage Casinos, said in a statement.

"Demand in both markets continues to rise, and it I am proud that we worked together as an enterprise to see this come to fruition."

Both the Pawhuska and Bartlesville facilities are scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2022.

The Pawhuska project will be spread over 60 acres, at 1421 John Dahl Ave., across Oklahoma 60 from its current location, and accommodate a 47-room hotel, 3,675 square feet of meeting space and 250 electronic games. It also will include a fitness center, and pool and hot tub area.