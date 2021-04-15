ORU's The Launch rewards winners of start-up competition with $10,000

Twin sisters delivered the winning pitch this month at The Launch, Oral Roberts University's second annual start-up competition.

Paige and Parker Nye, who backed a frozen dessert concept called Sweet Freaks, were among 45 multi-national students entered the competition in the fall. Six teams advanced to the finals March 13 in ORU's Global Learning Center.

"We are very proud of The Launch participants," Kevin Schneider, executive director of ORU's Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship, said in a statement. "On top of their studies, and amidst ongoing disruption from the pandemic, it was inspiring to see how hard they worked to develop their startups.

"The final round of pitches was excellent, each exceeding my expectations. I believe we are just beginning to scratch the surface of our entrepreneurial talent at ORU, and I am excited to see how The Launch expands in coming years.

Ichthus, a Guatemalan social enterprise that rethinks the wholesale distribution process, captured second place, and third place went to Red Halo, an engineering-finance team that addressed global ventilator challenges.

Vast Bank awarded the three winners a combined $10,000 in cash prizes.