ORU's The Launch rewards winners of start-up competition with $10,000

Twin sisters delivered the winning pitch this month at The Launch, Oral Roberts University's second annual start-up competition.
Paige and Parker Nye, who backed a frozen dessert concept called Sweet Freaks, were among 45 multi-national students entered the competition in the fall. Six teams advanced to the finals March 13 in ORU's Global Learning Center.
"We are very proud of The Launch participants," Kevin Schneider, executive director of ORU's Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship, said in a statement. "On top of their studies, and amidst ongoing disruption from the pandemic, it was inspiring to see how hard they worked to develop their startups.
"The final round of pitches was excellent, each exceeding my expectations. I believe we are just beginning to scratch the surface of our entrepreneurial talent at ORU, and I am excited to see how The Launch expands in coming years.
Ichthus, a Guatemalan social enterprise that rethinks the wholesale distribution process, captured second place, and third place went to Red Halo, an engineering-finance team that addressed global ventilator challenges.
Vast Bank awarded the three winners a combined $10,000 in cash prizes.
"Winning this competition showed us that our dream can become true," Paige Nye, Sweet Freaks founder and ORU accounting major, said in a statement. "We are ready to go full-steam ahead and start this company."
Sponsors for The Launch included Vast Bank, SCORE, Prosperity Bank and the ORU College of Business.
"The Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship staff came beside us to support and guide us through this competition," Parker Nye, Sweet Freaks co-founder and ORU marketing major, said in a statement. "We've never had this much support from people who are honest but also see success in us."