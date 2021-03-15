Organization's survey reveals COVID-19 impact on local, national construction sector

"On the other side of the coin, we have seen some pretty nice influx with regard to design impacts, how to better circulate, exhaust and things like that," Hellen said. "As far as our designers and architects in this area, they have actually taken it pretty well, so much so that we are seeing some existing facilities ask for some retrofit-style projects."

A total of 68% of respondents in Oklahoma said increased costs because of the pandemic were due to personal protection equipment and sanitizing. A total of 50% said the rising costs were because projects took longer.

"… Construction is probably the antithesis of being able to 'socially distance,' Hellen said. "You can't build projects remotely. You have to go to the project site, and you have to do work with your co-workers in order to produce a final product."

He said area construction companies leveraged local nurses to speak about ways to limit the spread. Building firms also have been proactive with temperature checks and contact tracing.

"Some organizations chipped hard hats to monitor workers on site," Hellen said.

Questioned about when they expect business to return to pre-pandemic levels, 45% of respondents said it will take more than six months, and 23% said they already had reached that threshold.