Organization's survey reveals COVID-19 impact on local, national construction sector

A year following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, construction companies have seen a jump in the cost of materials, problems with the supply chain and lingering project deferrals and cancellations, according to a released last week by the Associated General Contractors of America.
"The survey results make it clear that the construction industry faces a variety of challenges that threaten to leave many firms and workers behind, even as some parts of the economy are recovering or even thriving," Ken Simonson, the association’s chief economist, said in a statement. "The pandemic has left the supply chain for a range of key construction components in tatters and undermined demand for a host of private-sector projects."
The Arlington, Virginia-based AGC represents more than 27,000 firms, including at least 6,500 of America general contractors and more than 9,000 specialty-contracting firms.
Curt Hellen, president of of Stava Building Corp., participated last week in a virtual call that examined AGC's survey.
"The impact of COVID really was pretty stark and honestly, it was pretty quick," Hellen said during the virtual call March 11.
He said his company had projects pushed back because of the public health crisis, including one delayed until the fourth quarter of 2021. In Oklahoma, 68% of survey respondents said they had experienced delays or disruptions related to a shortage of materials, equipment or parts. A total of 87% of those surveyed said the reasons for those delays were because of backlogs or shutdowns at domestic production sites.
"On the other side of the coin, we have seen some pretty nice influx with regard to design impacts, how to better circulate, exhaust and things like that," Hellen said. "As far as our designers and architects in this area, they have actually taken it pretty well, so much so that we are seeing some existing facilities ask for some retrofit-style projects."
A total of 68% of respondents in Oklahoma said increased costs because of the pandemic were due to personal protection equipment and sanitizing. A total of 50% said the rising costs were because projects took longer.
"… Construction is probably the antithesis of being able to 'socially distance,' Hellen said. "You can't build projects remotely. You have to go to the project site, and you have to do work with your co-workers in order to produce a final product."
He said area construction companies leveraged local nurses to speak about ways to limit the spread. Building firms also have been proactive with temperature checks and contact tracing.
"Some organizations chipped hard hats to monitor workers on site," Hellen said.
Questioned about when they expect business to return to pre-pandemic levels, 45% of respondents said it will take more than six months, and 23% said they already had reached that threshold.
"As an industry, I think we really did a good job attacking this head-on," Hellen said. "…We're a lot of times in a closed environment with multiple people working to try to get these projects done on time. In many instances, we have 100-plus people under the same roof working in very close quarters with each other."