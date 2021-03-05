Oral Roberts University entrepreneurs will pitch ideas at start-up competition for $10,000 prize

Oral Roberts University students will compete next weekend for a total of $10,000 in cash prizes at a pitch competition.
The Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship’s (SC4E) second annual start-up competition is called The Launch. Final round is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 13 at ORU's Global Learning Center.
The top three winners will be awarded a total of $10,000 in cash prizes by Vast Bank.
Jim Stovall, an Emmy award-winning media entrepreneur and bestselling author of The Ultimate Gift, donated his time to mentor teams and host monthly meet-up events to help students prepare for the pitch competition at his alma mater.
Students also benefited from the expertise of SCORE, a thriving community of entrepreneurs and executives who provided mentoring and workshops for competition participants.
The first round of competition kicked off Feb. 6. Nine teams pitched their business ideas in front of a panel of entrepreneurs, investors and high-level executives. Judges selected the following six teams to advance.
Ichthus is a social enterprise that provides opportunities for low-income, local fishermen in Guatemala by marketing and selling the fishermen's products to people near Guatemala City. Red Halo is a company that develops and markets low-cost, energy-efficient mechanical equipment for respiratory support.
Sweet Freaks is a frozen sweet treat company that offers alternatives to traditional ice cream options.
Also advancing were Prosper Student Services, a K-12 tutoring service that connects college students with parents who need a tutor for their children, and My Neighbor, a concierge service, and Joyosity, a peer-to-peer video-based technology platform.
Judges for the finals will be Brad Scrivner, president and CEO of Vast Bank; Meisha Smith, assistant vice president commercial lender for Prosperity Bank; Teresa Knox, entrepreneur and real estate developer; John Curzon, founding partner of CCK Strategies, PLLC; and Sean McCroskey, Associate Investor at Atento Capital.
Contributing sponsors and partners included Vast Bank, Prosperity Bank, SCORE and the ORU College of Business.