'Opportunity we couldn't pass up': Tanning salon in Tulsa acquired by local family

A local family has purchased a tanning salon in southeast Tulsa.

The Lollis family on Tuesday announced that it has acquired Suntanz of Tulsa, located at 10020 S. Mingo Road, Suite B, in the Cedar Ridge Village Shopping Center. The business was acquired from longtime owner Nathan Johnston, who operated it for nearly 15 years.

The salon offers Norvell sunless spray tanning, Red Light Therapy and three levels of tanning beds. It also sells lotions, teeth-whitening kits, specialty coffee and smoothies.

The Lollis family has deep roots in Tulsa. Jack and Susan, along with their children Andrea, Brent and Corey own multiple businesses in industries that include oil and gas, trophies and corporate awards, marketing and web development, music, network security and residential and commercial interior design.

"This was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up," Brent Lollis said in a statement. "We look forward to growing and improving one of Tulsa’s leading salons. Many Suntanz customers have been loyal to the salon for more than a decade. The loyal customer base, prime location, as well as the established brand, were all very attractive to us.