ONEOK's quarterly dividend remains at $93.5 cents per share
ONEOK's quarterly dividend remains at $93.5 cents per share

The board of directors of Tulsa-based ONEOK, Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of 93.5 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter, resulting in an annual dividend of $3.74 per share.

The dividend is payable Aug. 16 to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 2.

