ONEOK to resume construction of projects in North Dakota and Texas

Tulsa-based ONEOK, Inc. said this week it intends to complete previously announced natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) infrastructure projects.

The projects are Demicks Lake III, a 200 million-cubic-feet-per-day (MMcf/d) natural gas processing facility in the Williston Basin in northwest North Dakota, and MB-5, a 125,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) NGL fractionator in Mont Belvieu, Texas, near Houston.

Demicks Lake III was suspended in March 2020, MB-5 a month later.

"Increasing producer activity and improving demand for natural gas and NGLs drove the decision to restart these attractive return projects," Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "We continue to align our capital investments with our customers’ needs and expectations, and remain focused on further enhancing the reliability of our infrastructure.

"Demicks Lake III will support producer development plans in the core of the Williston Basin while continuing our commitment to help customers reduce natural gas flaring, and MB-5 will accommodate NGL volume growth from across our operations, including the Rocky Mountain region and Permian Basin."