ONEOK targets 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

Tulsa-based ONEOK announced this week a companywide emission reduction target for greenhouse gas (GHG).

The energy firm expects to achieve an absolute 30% reduction, or 2.2 million metric tons (MMT), of its combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030, compared with 2019 base-year levels.

"ONEOK has a long history of responsible operations and this announcement signifies the continued commitment to our core operating principles," Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"Setting this emission reduction target marks another major environmental milestone for our company.

"In addition to this target, our dedicated sustainability and renewables teams are actively researching opportunities that will complement our extensive midstream assets and expertise, strengthening the vital role we expect to play in a lower-carbon economy. We’ll remain intentional in our focus and maintain capital discipline while developing these opportunities."

Opportunities for reductions include the electrification of certain natural gas compression assets across ONEOK’s operations, methane mitigation through best management practices and system optimizations.