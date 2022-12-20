ONEOK subsidiary files permit for natural gas border-crossing facilities in Texas

Tulsa-based ONEOK's Saguaro Connector Pipeline subsidiary has filed a presidential permit application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to build and operate natural gas facilities at the United States-Mexico border in Hudspeth County, Texas, the company announced Tuesday.

The proposed facilities would connect upstream with a potential intrastate natural gas pipeline, the Saguaro Connector Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from ONEOK’s existing WesTex intrastate natural gas pipeline system in the Permian Basin in West Texas to Mexico.

Additionally, the proposed border facilities would connect with a new pipeline under development in Mexico for delivery to an export facility on the West Coast of Mexico.

The potential Saguaro Connector Pipeline would encompass about 155 miles of 48-inch-diameter natural gas pipeline originating at the Waha Hub in Pecos County, Texas. The ultimate design capacity of the potential pipeline would be roughly 2.8 billion cubic feet per day.

A final investment decision on the potential pipeline is expected by mid-2023.