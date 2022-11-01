ONEOK reports third quarter earnings of $431.8M

The Tulsa-based energy company on Tuesday reported net income of $431.8 million, or 96 cents per diluted share, compared to $392 million, or 88 cents per diluted share, for the identical quarter in '21.

"Year-over-year earnings and volume growth highlights strong demand in the market for our products and services, continuing to provide growth opportunities for our business ahead," Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Our more than 10% earnings growth outlook in 2023 is driven by an expectation for increased volumes, higher earnings from fee-based services in all three of our business segments and continued demand for the essential products and services ONEOK provides.