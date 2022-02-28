ONEOK reports earnings of $1.5B in 2021

Locally based energy company ONEOK on Monday reported earnings of $1.5 billion, or $3.35 per diluted share, in 2021.

That compared to $612.8 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in 2020.

For the fourth quarter of '21, ONEOK reported net income of $379.4 million, or 85 cents per diluted share, compared to $308 million, or 69 cents per diluted share, for the same period in '20.

"ONEOK’s strong fourth quarter and full-year 2021 performance resulted in another year of earnings growth driven by higher volumes on our system," Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Also in 2021, ONEOK continued its commitment to environmental responsibility with the announcement of an absolute greenhouse gas emission 30% reduction target, marking another environmental milestone.

"This performance provides momentum into 2022 where we expect volume growth across our operations from increased producer activity and strengthening demand for natural gas and NGLs …"

