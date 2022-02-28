 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ONEOK reports earnings of $1.5B in 2021
0 Comments

ONEOK reports earnings of $1.5B in 2021

  • 0
OneOK building (copy)

The ONEOK building is picture in downtown Tulsa.

 Tulsa World file

Locally based energy company ONEOK on Monday reported earnings of $1.5 billion, or $3.35 per diluted share, in 2021.

That compared to $612.8 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in 2020.

For the fourth quarter of '21, ONEOK reported net income of $379.4 million, or 85 cents per diluted share, compared to $308 million, or 69 cents per diluted share, for the same period in '20.

"ONEOK’s strong fourth quarter and full-year 2021 performance resulted in another year of earnings growth driven by higher volumes on our system," Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Also in 2021, ONEOK continued its commitment to environmental responsibility with the announcement of an absolute greenhouse gas emission 30% reduction target, marking another environmental milestone.

"This performance provides momentum into 2022 where we expect volume growth across our operations from increased producer activity and strengthening demand for natural gas and NGLs …"

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ruble Sinks as West Isolates Russia

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oil, gas prices likely to remain high, head of state producers' group says
Local Business News

Oil, gas prices likely to remain high, head of state producers' group says

  • Updated

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "(Prices) will probably settle at some point and it will certainly be high," said Dewey Bartlett Jr., head of the Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance.

Ukraine crisis has far-reaching implications, says University of Tulsa professor

Editorial: U.S. must show support to Ukraine, prepare for stormy times

'I'm just physically ill': Tulsans with Ukraine ties react to Russian invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert