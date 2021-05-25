ONEOK President and CEO Terry K. Spencer to retire at end of September

ONEOK, Inc. President and CEO Terry K. Spencer, announced Tuesday that he will retire Sept. 30 after two decades with the company, including more than seven years in his current positions.

Pierce H. Norton II, president and CEO of ONE Gas, Inc., will succeed Spencer as president and CEO of ONEOK on June 28, at which time he also will join the ONEOK Board. Spencer will remain in his current role until Norton rejoins ONEOK, at which time he will become an advisor to Norton.

Spencer will remain a member of the ONEOK board until his retirement.

"The Board of Directors and I would like to thank Terry for his leadership as our CEO these past seven years and his dedication to ONEOK these last two decades," John W. Gibson, chair of the ONEOK board, said in a statement.

"Under Terry’s leadership, the company has experienced tremendous growth and success, even through unprecedented challenges, and is well positioned for years to come."

Spencer thanked employees for their dedication and the board for its guidance and support.

"It is the interaction with my management team, employees, directors, investors, industry associates and key stakeholders that I will miss," he said.