ONEOK President and CEO Terry K. Spencer to retire at end of September

ONEOK, Inc. President and CEO Terry K. Spencer, announced Tuesday that he will retire Sept. 30 after two decades with the company, including more than seven years in his current positions.
Pierce H. Norton II, president and CEO of ONE Gas, Inc., will succeed Spencer as president and CEO of ONEOK on June 28, at which time he also will join the ONEOK Board. Spencer will remain in his current role until Norton rejoins ONEOK, at which time he will become an advisor to Norton.
Spencer will remain a member of the ONEOK board until his retirement.
"The Board of Directors and I would like to thank Terry for his leadership as our CEO these past seven years and his dedication to ONEOK these last two decades," John W. Gibson, chair of the ONEOK board, said in a statement.
"Under Terry’s leadership, the company has experienced tremendous growth and success, even through unprecedented challenges, and is well positioned for years to come."
Spencer thanked employees for their dedication and the board for its guidance and support.
"It is the interaction with my management team, employees, directors, investors, industry associates and key stakeholders that I will miss," he said.
"I have known Pierce for the better part of four decades and worked closely with him during his prior 10 years here at ONEOK. His extensive operational and commercial expertise in the midstream business and sound business judgment will be a great asset to the company, and his proven CEO experience have prepared him for this role."
Norton previously worked for ONEOK for almost 10 years having joined the company in 2004. Before the separation of ONE Gas in January 2014, Norton served as executive vice president, commercial, of ONEOK and ONEOK Partners.
"I have seen Pierce’s leadership when he was an executive at ONEOK, watched him grow as the CEO of ONE Gas, and I’m excited to see him bring his talents and abilities back to ONEOK," Gibson said.
