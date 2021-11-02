ONEOK earnings reached $392 million in third quarter

ONEOK's third-quarter net income grew 26% over the same period last year, the Tulsa-based midstream service provider announced Tuesday.
Its third-quarter earnings were $392 million, or 88 cents per diluted share, compared to $312.3 million, or 70 cents per diluted share for the same quarter in '20.
ONEOK increased 2021 net income guidance to a range of $1.43 billion to $1.55 billion, compared with the previously announced range of $1.20 billion to $1.50 billion. Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to a range of $3.325 billion to $3.425 billion, compared with ONEOK’s previously announced range of $3.05 billion to $3.35 billion.
The increase in financial guidance reflects continued strength in Rocky Mountain region volumes and higher commodity prices in the natural gas gathering and processing segment. NGL (natural gas liquids) volume growth in the Rocky Mountain region and Permian Basin, as well as higher natural gas sales and firm transportation revenue, also contributed to increased 2021 expectations.
"ONEOK’s strong third quarter results were driven by NGL and natural gas volume growth on our system, contributing higher fee-based earnings," Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Increasing producer activity driven by improving market demand resulted in record NGL raw feed throughput volumes on our system. These factors, combined with year-to-date results, contributed to the increase in our 2021 financial guidance, giving us positive momentum going into next year.
"The third quarter also marked another milestone in ONEOK’s commitment to environmental responsibility with our announcement of a greenhouse gas emission absolute reduction target. We continue to evaluate lower-carbon opportunities that will complement our operations and provide long-term stakeholder value."