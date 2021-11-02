ONEOK earnings reached $392 million in third quarter

ONEOK's third-quarter net income grew 26% over the same period last year, the Tulsa-based midstream service provider announced Tuesday.

Its third-quarter earnings were $392 million, or 88 cents per diluted share, compared to $312.3 million, or 70 cents per diluted share for the same quarter in '20.

ONEOK increased 2021 net income guidance to a range of $1.43 billion to $1.55 billion, compared with the previously announced range of $1.20 billion to $1.50 billion. Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to a range of $3.325 billion to $3.425 billion, compared with ONEOK’s previously announced range of $3.05 billion to $3.35 billion.

The increase in financial guidance reflects continued strength in Rocky Mountain region volumes and higher commodity prices in the natural gas gathering and processing segment. NGL (natural gas liquids) volume growth in the Rocky Mountain region and Permian Basin, as well as higher natural gas sales and firm transportation revenue, also contributed to increased 2021 expectations.