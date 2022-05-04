ONEOK earnings increase slightly in first quarter

Earnings for locally based ONEOK, Inc. rose 1.29% in the first quarter.
The energy company on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $391.2 million, or 87 cents per diluted share, compared to $386.2 million, or 86 cents per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.
"ONEOK’s first-quarter 2022 results were driven by higher NGL and natural gas volumes," Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Current events continue to demonstrate the importance of natural gas and NGLs in a long long-term energy transformation and highlight the critical role ONEOK plays in providing essential energy products and services."