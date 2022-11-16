 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ONEOK announces $750M notes offering

ONEOK, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has priced an offering to sell $750 million of 10-year senior notes at a coupon of 6.10%.

The proceeds from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $742 million. The Tulsa-based energy company intends to use the money to repay amounts outstanding under its commercial paper program.

To the extent the proceeds from the offering exceed the amounts outstanding under its commercial paper program, ONEOK intends to use the balance of the proceeds to repay other indebtedness, or for general corporate purposes. ONEOK expects the notes offering to close on or about Friday, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

