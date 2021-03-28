One year later: Local businesses detail travails of working alongside pandemic

To improve safety for its indoor diners, Ludger’s added an an air-purifying component to its heating and cooling system. To add practicality to to-go orders, it offered such items as family meals, frozen pot pies, stock-your-freezer options and take-and-bake cookies.

“I look back and we all are a little bit amazed at how far we’ve come and everything that we’ve gone through,” Dickens said. “I don’t know that we were really always given the luxury of having the time to think things out. But that was OK. We are always thinking what can we do. People still want to eat.”

Positives aside, one negative of the pandemic has been the reluctance of some customers to obey Tulsa’s mask ordinance, Dickens said.

“Even when the community was being supportive, the push back on masks is unbelievable,” she said. “People want to tell you about it. They seem to forget that we are simply doing our part to follow the rules.

“Sometimes, they definitely take it out on us and our employees. It’s definitely not everyone and it’s definitely not the majority, but it can be very upsetting to be screamed at by somebody when all you’re trying to do is help them.”

Large businesses have had to cope with COVID-19 on a bigger scale.