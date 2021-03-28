One year later: Local businesses detail travails of working alongside pandemic

On St. Patrick’s Day, Andolini’s owner Mike Bausch watched customers gather around his company’s food truck during an event in downtown Tulsa.
The level of bustle, all too unfamiliar during the year-long pandemic, warmed his heart.
“We never got really down on ourselves,” said Bausch, who oversees five Andolini’s restaurants in Tulsa and the surrounding area. “After doing this for so long, (adversity) punches us in the face and we say, ‘We know that that feels like.’ And now we’re better for knowing how it feels in case we get punched again.”
Local businesses have rolled with a barrage of punches during the public health crisis.
They have shifted inventory, adjusted day-to-day operations, endured large internal outbreaks and dealt with patrons enraged by the city’s mask ordinance.
“Those first couple of weeks, people were scared and people weren’t doing anything,” said Allison Dickens, owner of Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery in Tulsa. “So, when you see your income drop by 50% or more, wow, that’s scary. It just was.
“We had know idea what was going to happen, and I think that’s probably the first time that I’ve actually felt that level of true fear for what your future was going to hold.”
As did many eateries when indoor dining was restricted, Andolini’s pivoted to curbside service.
“We’ve gotten a lot better at that,” Bausch said. “And we’ve seen the ability of staff to be resilient with you when they are put to the test. Knowing that we’ve had their backs when everything went down and they have had ours has been special. We’ve just developed over the past year.”
Andolini’s used down time caused by the pandemic to update its phone and computer systems.
“From a technological standpoint, we got better at our operations,” Bausch said. “That’s a massive pro. We now know other segments of the market that we could be utilizing in the future, as well as gaining back those missing ones.”
Dickens and her husband, Chris, bought Ludger’s from her parents in 2010. The bakery has a cafe that serves breakfast and lunch.
“We look back at those first weeks and first months of dealing with all this, you become immediately short-staffed due to health conditions and fear,” Dickens said. “Our business model also pretty much shifted to drive-through and carry-out.
“We say this all the time when people ask us: Our drive-through quite literally saved us. Had we not had our drive-through, it could have been devastating to be closed as long as people had to be closed. Luckily, we were already in people’s minds as far as carry-out and drive-through, so we didn’t have to re-invent ourselves as much in that way.”
To improve safety for its indoor diners, Ludger’s added an an air-purifying component to its heating and cooling system. To add practicality to to-go orders, it offered such items as family meals, frozen pot pies, stock-your-freezer options and take-and-bake cookies.
“I look back and we all are a little bit amazed at how far we’ve come and everything that we’ve gone through,” Dickens said. “I don’t know that we were really always given the luxury of having the time to think things out. But that was OK. We are always thinking what can we do. People still want to eat.”
Positives aside, one negative of the pandemic has been the reluctance of some customers to obey Tulsa’s mask ordinance, Dickens said.
“Even when the community was being supportive, the push back on masks is unbelievable,” she said. “People want to tell you about it. They seem to forget that we are simply doing our part to follow the rules.
“Sometimes, they definitely take it out on us and our employees. It’s definitely not everyone and it’s definitely not the majority, but it can be very upsetting to be screamed at by somebody when all you’re trying to do is help them.”
Large businesses have had to cope with COVID-19 on a bigger scale.
On June 12 at local HVAC manufacturer AAON, the “wheels came completely off,” company president and CEO Gary Fields said.
“Somewhere towards the end of May, there was a bit of a reopening and people thought that life was maybe going to get back to normal.”
It wasn’t. Roughly half of the 1,200 workers on AAON’s plant floor were immediately affected.
“It is just under 300 that were confirmed, but then there were another roughly 300 that quarantined because they were in close proximity,” he said. “We went from about the 12th of June till the 10th or 12th of July with these folks out recuperating, getting through the virus.”
Aside from a maintenance event July 4 and at the end of the year, AAON never shut down its Tulsa facility for an extended time because of the coronavirus, Fields said. And since early July, the company hasn’t experienced a significant recurrence of COVID-19, he said.
“I guess we had a little more courage than some of our peers in the industry when it came to the coronavirus,” Fields said. “We did everything we could to keep the facility open because we felt we were an essential business. And it turns out we were.”
Shortly after COVID-19 erupted in this country, AAON fulfilled major HVAC orders for temporary hospitals in the New York area. It recently also took on work for a COVID testing-vaccination facility in southwestern Missouri.
Projects such as these helped AAON record earnings of $79 million in 2020.
“We’re fortunate that our customer base is robust and strong,” Fields said.
“Hospitality, hotels have weakened a little bit. Retail has weakened a little bit. But there are a lot of other things that have strengthened: data centers, online retailers, the Amazons of the world. They are taking up lots and lots of space across North America and it’s all air-condition(ed) space, and it fits us very well.”
What the balance of 2021 holds is anyone’s guess.
But with vaccinations increasing — more than a quarter of all Oklahomans have received their first dose — getting back to the status quo is closer than it used to be.
“Society has done pendulum swing into wanting to hug and wanting to not play solitaire,” Bausch said. “There’s a part of society, if I was to make a blind guess, that still is going to want a social distancing section of the restaurant, kind of like the smoking section in the ‘80s.
“But it doesn’t matter what restrictions from the state are lifted. Until the CDC and the health department say enough people are vaccinated and we’re seeing no more new cases than the flu, the state isn’t going (into?) any kind of normalcy.”