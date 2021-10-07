ONE Gas singled out for safety achievement by American Gas Association

For the fourth consecutive year, Tulsa-based ONE Gas has received an American Gas Association (AGA) Safety Achievement Award for its outstanding commitment to employee and vehicular safety.

It was presented this week at the AGA 2021 Operations Conference General Session.

The selection was based upon the company’s annual safety statistical data for calendar year 2020, based upon the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Recordable Injuries and Illnesses and Reportable Vehicle Incidents.

ONE Gas also had the lowest Days Away, Restricted or Transferred rate among the country’s largest natural gas distribution companies for the fourth consecutive year, placing ONE Gas among the safest of all natural gas distribution companies nationwide.

Todd Hohn is vice president, Environmental, Health, Safety and Training at ONE Gas.

"We’re pleased to be recognized for our commitment to safety, our number one core value and the foundation of everything we do at ONE Gas," he said in a statement.

"Our 3,700 employees drive our safety culture and are committed to a goal of zero harm to one another, our customers, communities and the environment. Congratulations to our employees for this recognition and their outstanding safety performance."

