ONE Gas reports 5% increase in year-over-year earnings

Earnings for ONE Gas grew 5% in 2021, the company reported this week.

The Tulsa-based company reported net income of $206.4 million, or $3.85 per diluted share, compared with $196.4 million, or $3.68 per diluted share, in 2020.

Fourth-quarter earnings increased 3.7%. Net income for the quarter was $60.5 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared with $58.3 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.

"We closed 2021 on a positive note and look forward to carrying this momentum into 2022," Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to execute the five-year plan set out in our guidance, focusing on safe and reliable service, responding to our growing customer base and demonstrating our commitment to sustainable emissions reduction."

