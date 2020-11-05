ONE Gas reports 20.5% gain in third-quarter, year-over-year earnings

Third-quarter earnings for for ONE Gas, Inc., rose 20.5%, it announced Wednesday.

The Tulsa-based company reported third quarter net income of $21.1 million, or 39 cents per diluted share, compared with $17.5 million, or 33 cents per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

Its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, or $2.16 per share on an annualized basis, payable on Dec. 1, to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 16.

"New rates and residential customer growth contributed to our third quarter results," Pierce H. Norton II, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Our employees continue to show their resilience in these unprecedented times while remaining focused on safety. Protecting our workforce, customers and assets remains our top priority as we execute on our proven strategy of modernizing our infrastructure to provide clean, reliable natural gas to customers."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.