ONE Gas gets American Gas Association Safety Achievement Award

ONE Gas has received an American Gas Association (AGA) Safety Achievement Award for excellence in employee safety for the fifth consecutive year.

It was presented Wednesday at the AGA 2022 Operations Conference General Session in New Orleans.

The locally based company was recognized for having the lowest incident rate for the number of days away from work, restricted, or transferred (DART), among similar-sized natural gas distribution companies. The safety scores place ONE Gas among the safest of all natural gas distribution companies nationwide.