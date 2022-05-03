ONE Gas earnings rise 3.4% in first quarter to nearly $100M

Locally based natural gas utility ONE Gas reported first-quarter earnings of nearly $100 million, an increase of 3.4% over the same period a year ago.

ONE Gas's net income for the quarter was $98.9 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, compared with $95.6 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.

The company said its maintenance and growth capital programs continue to support anticipated customer growth, primarily in Oklahoma and Texas.

The ONE Gas board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, or $2.48 per share on an annual basis, payable June 1, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16.

"In the first quarter, our maintenance and growth capital programs were both on track, underscoring the opportunities created by the location of our assets," Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"In the current environment, we remain focused on our long-term strategy, which includes a commitment to safely operating our assets, expanding service to new customers, and managing costs."

