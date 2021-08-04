 Skip to main content
ONE Gas earnings grow roughly 19% in second quarter
ONE Gas earnings grow roughly 19% in second quarter

  • Updated
No. 5: ONE Gas Inc. (copy) (copy)

The ONE Gas building is pictured in downtown Tulsa in 2020.

 Tulsa World file

ONE Gas this week reported about a 19% increase in second-quarter earnings over the same period a year ago.

The Tulsa-based natural gas utility had a net income of $30.1 million, or 56 cents per diluted share, in the second quarter, compared to 25.3 million, or 48 cents per diluted share, over the same period in 2020.

Actual heating degree days across the company's service areas were 751 in the second quarter 2021, making it 18% colder than normal and 3% warmer than the same period last year.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, or $2.32 per share on an annualized basis, July 19, making it payable on Sept. 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 13.

"Our strong second quarter results can be attributed to the focus and commitment of employees across our company as we continue to execute on our strategy," President and CEO Robert S. McAnnally said in a statement. "We remain committed to our proven strategy of modernizing our infrastructure and providing our growing customer base with reliable natural gas service."

