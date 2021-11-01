 Skip to main content
ONE Gas earnings down a tick for third quarter, up slightly year-to-date
Tulsa-based ONE Gas on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $20.3 million or 38 cents per diluted share.

That was down slightly from the net income of $21.1 million, or 39 cents per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

Year-to-date net income was $145.9 million, or $2.72 per diluted share, compared with $138.1 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, through the same period in 2021.

A quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, or $2.32 per share on an annualized basis, was declared on Nov. 1, payable on Dec. 1, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 15.

"In addition to the strong third quarter results supported by new rates and customer growth, we also released our Environmental, Social and Governance Report, which includes our 2020 results and further highlights our commitment to a cleaner energy future," Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Our employees remain focused on serving our 2.2 million customers across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, offering innovative and forward-looking solutions while maintaining the safety and integrity of our natural gas distribution system."

