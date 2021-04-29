ONE Gas and Massachusetts company partner on renewable natural gas initiative

Tulsa-based ONE Gas and Vanguard Renewables on Thursday announced a renewable natural gas (RNG) initiative designed to develop and expand farm-based RNG projects across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

This will be Massachusetts-based Vanguard Renewables' first mid-continent alliance with a local natural gas distribution company that is committed to innovating its clean energy fuel mix through RNG.

The joint effort delivers a sustainable, renewable energy option for ONE Gas customers to reduce emissions and achieve environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

"We are excited to partner with Vanguard Renewables to provide more sustainable and carbon-neutral energy solutions for our communities and customers," Jason Ketchum, vice president of Commercial Activities for ONE Gas, said in a statement. "RNG is a vital part of a sustainable energy future as it provides a reliable path to reduce emissions."

RNG projects capture methane from organic materials like food waste and animal manure, redirecting it away from the environment and removing harmful contaminants from the atmosphere. Vanguard Renewables' network of farm-based anaerobic digesters across the U.S. offer a circular solution to food waste recycling and de-carbonization while supporting the American farmer.