One-day marketplace coming to Tulsa to showcase small businesses, Oklahoma-made products

A one-day marketplace event announced for March in Tulsa will give the community a chance to support a variety of Oklahoma small businesses all in one place, organizers said.

The OKGO Market, an expansion of the TulsaGo Market held in the spring of 2021, will bring 100 makers and retailers from across the state to Central Park Hall at Expo Square, making it one of the largest merchant gatherings in Oklahoma.

The event is set for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 19. Admission is free.

Merchants are being selected with the goal of creating a well-rounded, well-balanced market, organizers said.

Merchants can apply to be considered through Feb. 11.

“After the success of our TulsaGo Market event, we decided to move forward with an expanded version for 2022,” said Erik-Michael Collins, TulsaGo managing partner. “OKGO Market provides all Oklahoma-based makers and creators with an opportunity to get their brand in front of local consumers through a high-grade, carefully curated retail marketplace experience.”

Shoppers will be able to find Oklahoma-made wine, specialty spices and sauces, boutique clothing and apparel, handmade soap, candles and artisan candies.