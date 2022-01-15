One-day marketplace coming to Tulsa to showcase small businesses, Oklahoma-made products

A one-day marketplace event announced for March in Tulsa will give the community a chance to support a variety of Oklahoma small businesses all in one place, organizers said.
The OKGO Market, an expansion of the TulsaGo Market held in the spring of 2021, will bring 100 makers and retailers from across the state to Central Park Hall at Expo Square, making it one of the largest merchant gatherings in Oklahoma.
The event is set for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 19. Admission is free.
Merchants are being selected with the goal of creating a well-rounded, well-balanced market, organizers said.
Merchants can apply to be considered through Feb. 11.
“After the success of our TulsaGo Market event, we decided to move forward with an expanded version for 2022,” said Erik-Michael Collins, TulsaGo managing partner. “OKGO Market provides all Oklahoma-based makers and creators with an opportunity to get their brand in front of local consumers through a high-grade, carefully curated retail marketplace experience.”
Shoppers will be able to find Oklahoma-made wine, specialty spices and sauces, boutique clothing and apparel, handmade soap, candles and artisan candies.
Also featured will be pet accessories and treats, jewelry, artwork, home décor, baby and toddler accessories, natural beauty products, leather goods, handcrafted birdhouses and much more.
Special-edition, reusable OKGO Market shopping totes can be purchased upon entry or customers can bring their own.
The presenting organization, TulsaGo, was founded by Collins two years ago as a way to showcase small, local businesses. It previously sponsored the TulsaGo Market event in March 2021 and a Tulsa Small Business Crawl last September.
“Our small businesses contribute to the local economy by bringing growth and innovation,” Collins said.
For more information, go to tulsago.com.
Featured video: