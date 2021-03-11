On indefinite pause: Outlet mall projected for spring 2021 completion sits unfinished in Jenks

As have all businesses, Simon Property Group has struggled to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus. With its retailers dealing COVID restrictions and dramatically less foot traffic, Simon watched its earnings drop from $2 billion in 2019 to $1.1 billion in 2020.

Occupancy for the company's U.S. malls and premium outlets was 91.3% through Dec. 31.

"2020 was a difficult year for all those affected by COVID-19, including our company," Simon CEO David Simon said in a statement. "We feel confident we have turned the corner, and we expect growth in earnings and cash flow in 2021."

The 340,000-square-foot outlet mall in Jenks is expected to generate 400 construction jobs and 800 part-time and permanent jobs. A sign advertising the center's spring 2021 opening still stands at the site.

Shrout said he talks with a Simon representative at least once a month and did again this past week. He received no timetable on when construction might resume.

A Tulsa World effort to reach a company official was unsuccessful.

"The thing that we have to understand here is that in different parts of the country, this has been a lot worse than it has been in Oklahoma," Shrout said. "They are an international company.