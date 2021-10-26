OLSF Ventures leads $4.5 million investment in Broken Arrow-based Access Optics

"This funding allows us to develop even more sophisticated classes of these devices, especially disposable, single-use surgical devices that are key to elimination of infection carryover between surgeries, along with medical devices with diagnostic capabilities for in-situ detection of cancerous tissue," Hogrefe said.

“The investment proceeds will also be used for state-of-the-art equipment to manufacture these medical devices in Oklahoma and acquire the engineering and sales/marketing talent required to grow AO’s presence in these markets,” Hogrefe added.

Access Optics distinguishes itself among industry players through multiple certifications it maintains for its design and manufacturing processes, along with its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

"They are one of the few companies in the U.S. that has all the certifications necessary to manufacture these precision optical devices," William Paiva, managing partner of OLSF Ventures. "There are only a handful of companies — fewer than five — that have all the certifications."

