OLSF Ventures leads $4.5 million investment in Broken Arrow-based Access Optics

Tulsa-based Oklahoma Life Science Fund Ventures (OLSF) recently led a $4.5 million Series A Preferred investment in Access Optics, a Broken Arrow-based global manufacturing leader of micro-scale surgical imaging products.
Joining OLSF in the investment was Plains Venture Partners, managed by i2E Management Company, Inc.; Tulsa-based Atento Capital; Cortado Ventures; Sante Accel Ventures and Angel investors.
Access Optics’ micro imaging products are used in robotic surgical platforms, as well as minimally invasive endoscopic procedures. The company’s primary focus is the development, engineering and manufacture of micro-scale visualization/imaging systems for surgical and visual inspection markets.
Access Optics was co-founded in 2000 by Bob and Pam Hogrefe and employs 37 people at its 20,000-square-foot headquarters.
"Our driving passion is to provide micro-scale surgical devices that bring about highly successful and intrinsically safe minimally invasive procedures, leading to more effective patient outcomes," company CEO Robert Hogrefe said in a statement. "We have over 20 years’ experience in advancing state-of-the-art technologies and innovative product designs for minimally invasive and robotic surgeries.”
The investment enhances the company’s capabilities to develop new products critical to surgical and diagnostic applications.
"This funding allows us to develop even more sophisticated classes of these devices, especially disposable, single-use surgical devices that are key to elimination of infection carryover between surgeries, along with medical devices with diagnostic capabilities for in-situ detection of cancerous tissue," Hogrefe said.
“The investment proceeds will also be used for state-of-the-art equipment to manufacture these medical devices in Oklahoma and acquire the engineering and sales/marketing talent required to grow AO’s presence in these markets,” Hogrefe added.
Access Optics distinguishes itself among industry players through multiple certifications it maintains for its design and manufacturing processes, along with its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.
"They are one of the few companies in the U.S. that has all the certifications necessary to manufacture these precision optical devices," William Paiva, managing partner of OLSF Ventures. "There are only a handful of companies — fewer than five — that have all the certifications."