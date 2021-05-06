Oklahoma's jobless claims continue to be mixed as state shift focus to rebuilding workforce

Oklahoma's initial jobless claims continue to fall while continued claims continued to tick up, the state said Thursday.
For the week ending May 1, the advance number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 11,356, a decrease of 6,013 from the previous week's revised level of 17,369, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
The initial claims’ four-week moving average was 15,870, a decrease of 624 from the previous week's revised average of 16,494.
The advance unadjusted number of continued claims totaled 32,981, an increase of 6,943 from the previous week’s revised level of 26,038.
Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 28,439, an increase of 2,189 from the previous week's revised average of 26,250.
“This week, we saw an increase in continued claims and the continued claim’s four-week moving average, likely due to the high number of initial claims we saw the previous week,” OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said.
“Those high initial claims numbers were partially attributable to claimants reaching the end of their benefit year, re-filing and then being classified in our system as an initial claim. This is part of a cycle we would expect to see for the next few weeks.
"With a focus on re-employment efforts to help the state’s economy recover and to rebuild our workforce, we are excited to be hosting seven career fairs,” Zumwalt said.
Nationally, the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 498,000, the lowest point since the viral pandemic struck 14 months ago and a sign of the job market's growing strength as businesses reopen and consumers step up spending.
Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that applications declined 92,000 from a revised 590,000 a week earlier. The number of weekly jobless claims — a rough measure of the pace of layoffs — has declined significantly from a peak of 900,000 in January as employers have ramped up hiring.
At the same time, the pace of applications is still well above the roughly 230,000 level that prevailed before the viral outbreak tore through the economy in March of last year.
As vaccinations have been more widely administered, restrictions on businesses have gradually lifted and consumers have become more willing to travel, shop and dine out, stronger spending has boosted hiring, slowed layoffs and accelerated growth. The economy grew last quarter at a vigorous 6.4% annual rate, with expectations that the current quarter will be even better.
The rapid turnaround has led many businesses, especially restaurants and others in the hospitality industry, to complain that they can't find enough workers to fill open jobs. Some other employers are raising pay to attract applicants.