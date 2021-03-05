Oklahoma youth organizations can earn money through UScellular's Connections program

For the seventh year in a row, youth-focused organizations in Oklahoma can earn up to $1,000 through wireless carrier UScellular’s Community Connections program.
Groups such as sports teams, marching bands and dance teams can sign up at uscellular.com/communityconnections and begin earning money for their activity, 100% virtually.
Once registered online, non-profit groups representing youth from kindergarten up to 12th grade have 14 days to rally their friends, families and social followers to complete digital activities, such as watching a video or following UScellular on its social channels to earn funds. Each completed activity earns money that goes directly to the organization.
"Now more than ever, K-12 groups are in need of funds to support their activities and initiatives," Jeff Heeley, director of sales and operations for UScellular in Oklahoma, said in a statement. "The Community Connections program offers an easy, virtual platform for youth organizations across Oklahoma to raise money throughout the year and helps kids achieve their goals."
Since launching the program in 2015, UScellular has awarded more than $1.4 million to 3,100 groups nationwide to support their needs from equipment purchases to field trips.