Oklahoma World Trade Conference to be held in Tulsa in October

The 39th annual Oklahoma World Trade Conference (OWTC) will be held on Oct. 20 at Tulsa Tech’s Lemley Campus in Tulsa.

"This year’s Oklahoma World Trade Conference will focus on a problem that affects all of us — the global supply chain," Chuck Mills, chairman of the Oklahoma District Export Council, said in a statement. "We will cover near-shoring, alternative sourcing options and other global supply chain solutions utilizing expert speakers and experienced Oklahoma exporters."

Foreign officials and experts on global relations and international trade law will be among the keynote speakers.

The conference is sponsored by the Oklahoma District Export Council in coordination with U. S. Department of Commerce, Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Oklahoma Governor’s International Team and corporate partners.

