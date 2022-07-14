Oklahoma tops country in aviation curriculum for high school students

Oklahoma ranks first in the nation for high schools teaching aviation curriculum, Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell announced this week.

Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, 57 school districts across the state will implement the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA)’s four-year "You Can Fly" High School Curriculum.

"From CareerTech certifications to a dozen collegiate programs, Oklahoma has led the way in aerospace education for decades," Pinnell said in a statement. "The implementation of AOPA Aviation Curriculum in high schools across the state marks the next milestone in growing aerospace talent in Oklahoma.

Among Oklahoma programs is a new one at East Central High School in Tulsa.

Starting in August, East Central will offer a four-course sequence that covers the material needed to pass the Federal Aviation Administration’s mechanic certification exam.

American Airlines, Spirit AeroSystems and NORDAM are among the biggest aerospace-aviation companies in Tulsa. Aerospace/aviation is Oklahoma's second-largest industry, behind oil and gas, generating an annual economic impact of $44 billion and employing 206,000 people.

Pinnell also has announced that Boeing awarded a $100,000 grant to the Norman Public School Foundation in support of its aviation academy.

The investment will provide NHS students the opportunity to earn their private pilot’s licenses, unmanned aerial systems certifications, aviation maintenance technician certifications, as well as multiple semesters of college credit towards degrees in aviation, aerospace engineering and computer science.