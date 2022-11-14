Oklahoma to receive $6.8M in Google location-tracking settlement

Oklahoma will receive nearly $7 million as part of a multistate settlement with Google over the company's location-tracking services.

The state will receive $6,840,893.67, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said in a news release Monday.

Forty states, including Oklahoma, reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google.

The attorneys general of the states opened a Google investigation following a 2018 Associated Press story revealed that Google "records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to."

The agreement marks the largest multistate privacy settlement reached by attorneys general in the history of the United States, O'Connor said.

Attorneys general found that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices since at least 2014. Specifically, Google caused users to be confused about the scope of the location history setting and the extent to which consumers who use Google products and services could limit Google’s location tracking.

O'Connor's director of communications, Rachel Roberts, told the Tulsa World on Monday that exact plans about how the money will be used or whether affected individuals could be compensated has not yet been determined.

She said in an email to the World that under the settlement:

“Said payment shall be used by the Oklahoma Attorney General for purposes that may include, but are not limited to, additional consumer relief, attorneys’ fees and other costs of investigation and litigation, or placed in, or application to, consumer protection enforcement funds, including future consumer protection enforcement, consumer education, litigation or local consumer aid fund or revolving fund, used to defray the costs of the inquiry leading hereto, or for any lawful purpose at the sole discretion of the Oklahoma Attorney General.”

The settlement also requires Google to be more transparent with consumers about its practices. Google must:

• Show additional information to users when they turn a location-related account setting “on” or “off;”

• Make key information about location tracking unavoidable for users (i.e., not hidden); and

• Give users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it’s used at an enhanced “Location Technologies” webpage.

The settlement also limits Google’s use and storage of certain types of location information and requires that Google account controls be more user-friendly.

In 2007, Google opened a data center complex in Pryor, which has undergone expansions, the company states on its website.

Google has invested over $4.4 billion at the center and has "established a long-term commitment to the region and state," it said.

More than 800 people work at the Pryor center, including computer technicians, engineers, and various food services, maintenance and security workers, the company said.

