Oklahoma State University receives $1 million federal grant to assist pandemic-affected manufacturers

Oklahoma State University has been awarded a $1 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to assist Oklahoma manufacturers in northeast and central Oklahoma respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant through the U.S. Department of Commerce will be matched with $485,000 in local funds and is expected to create 500 jobs.

"This investment comes at a crucial time to help Oklahoma’s economy come roaring back," Dana Gartzke, acting assistant secretary of commerce for economic development. "The technical assistance to be provided by Oklahoma State University to regional manufacturers will address workforce health and safety, shift to new markets and support other recovery efforts.”

The CARES Act provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

