Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology celebrates 75th anniversary

OKMULGEE — As World War II was coming to a close, Oklahoma was faced with an emerging need to help returning soldiers develop necessary skills to successfully re-enter the civilian workforce.

Oklahoma State University purchased the former Glennan Army Hospital in Okmulgee for $1 and transformed the campus into a trade school to provide veterans with vocational-technical training under the G.I. Bill.

The Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year with a curriculum that has adapted to the country's infrastructure and economy to provide a highly-educated and highly-skilled workforce.

"Our economy depends on OSUIT graduates for the skills they bring to the job, and we are proud to be the premier institution that produces them," Bill Path, president of OSUIT, said in a statement. "That is the essence of our legacy since 1946, and we’ll continue to be true to our mission for the next 75 years.”

OSUIT favors a "lab over lectures," outcomes-focused learning approach and extensive private sector sponsorship. It only hires industry professionals to teach.