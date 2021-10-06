Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology celebrates 75th anniversary

OKMULGEE — As World War II was coming to a close, Oklahoma was faced with an emerging need to help returning soldiers develop necessary skills to successfully re-enter the civilian workforce.
Oklahoma State University purchased the former Glennan Army Hospital in Okmulgee for $1 and transformed the campus into a trade school to provide veterans with vocational-technical training under the G.I. Bill.
The Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year with a curriculum that has adapted to the country's infrastructure and economy to provide a highly-educated and highly-skilled workforce.
"Our economy depends on OSUIT graduates for the skills they bring to the job, and we are proud to be the premier institution that produces them," Bill Path, president of OSUIT, said in a statement. "That is the essence of our legacy since 1946, and we’ll continue to be true to our mission for the next 75 years.”
OSUIT favors a "lab over lectures," outcomes-focused learning approach and extensive private sector sponsorship. It only hires industry professionals to teach.
The school also operates on a trimester system, an accelerated format that allows students to enter the workforce earlier since they complete their degree in less time.
The OSUIT campus has grown to 38 academic programs, including associates in science, applied science and bachelor of technology options. It's campus encompasses more than 1 million square feet of educational space, 21 academic buildings and seven residence halls.
It also has hosted a Ford/AAA Auto Skills competition for high school students competing for scholarships, among other events.
The campus is located on the east side of Okmulgee, about 39 miles south of downtown Tulsa.
Considered the "technical branch" of the OSU system, enrollment is about 3,000 students.
"I started the nursing program at OSUIT in 2018 with no idea what to expect or where it would lead me," 2020 graduate Chelina Charles wrote on a virtual wall commemorating the school's 75th anniversary.
"That nursing program changed my life and I met some pretty amazing people.
"The instructors are so passionate about what they do and you can really tell. It was fantastic to have people who love what they do teaching me. I learned so much and moved up to a position as the assistant director of nursing at the nursing home I’ve worked at for four years now. I love my job …"