Oklahoma Restaurant Association elects pair of Tulsans as officers

OKLAHOMA CITY — A pair of Tulsa businessmen have been elected officers of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association.

Thomas Hunter of Ricardo's Mexican Restaurant in Tulsa, was elected vice chair-treasurer, and Craig Bothwell of Bothwell Restaurant Partners in Tulsa, was elected assistant treasurer.

David Haynes, of Johnnie's Charcoal Broiler in Oklahoma City, is chair and second vice-chair is Oliver Boudin of Oklahoma City's Golf and Country Club.

Board members and associate/emeritus/advisory board members were elected at ORA's annual meeting, held virtually Wednesday.

Founded in 1933, the ORA is the trade association of restaurants and food service operations. It is the state's largest private industry employer, representing more than 4,500 restaurants and members.

