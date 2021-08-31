 Skip to main content
Oklahoma ranks third in nation in wind-generated electricity, according to reports
Oklahoma ranks third in nation in wind-generated electricity, according to reports

WIND (copy)

Wind turbines are pictured in Burbank in 2018.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

The state of Oklahoma ranks third nationally with its proportion (at least 35%) of electricity generated from wind, according to the U.S. Department of Energy's annual wind market reports released Monday.

The three reports highlight recent advancements in the U.S. wind industry’s land-based, offshore and distributed wind sectors — including those for the state of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma also ranks third for both wind capacity added in 2020 and total installed wind capacity. The state added added 1,162 megawatts (MW), bringing its total to 9,344 MW.

