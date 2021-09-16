Oklahoma ranks 12th nationally in labor shortage

The state of Oklahoma has the 12th-largest labor shortage in the nation, according to a new study.

America’s labor crisis surged in August to a record 10.9 million unfilled jobs. Oklahoma has 1.08 job openings per unemployed person.

CareerCloud released the study on the Labor Shortage Impact Across America using data through Sept. 8 from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Indeed, ZipRecruiter and CareerBuilder.

The rankings were determined by comparing the number of unemployed people with job openings across the three major job boards in every state and Washington D.C.

The number of unemployed Americans fell to 8.3 million, meaning there are mathematically enough jobs for every unemployed American with 2.6 million jobs left over.

