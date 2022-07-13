Oklahoma officials respond to reports Panasonic picks Kansas despite 'Project Ocean' incentives

Japan-based Panasonic will invest several billion dollars in a second U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in Kansas to supply a new high-capacity battery for Tesla, according to Nikkei, a news service based in Tokyo.

Oklahoma, through MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, reportedly had been in the running for the factory, offering hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives for what was dubbed Project Ocean.

The decision follows Tesla's April opening of a second American EV factory in Texas to meet brisk demand.

"Governor (Kevin) Stitt is confident in his plan to attract companies to Oklahoma," Carly Atchison, communications director for his office, wrote in an email. "This is not the end of the governor’s strategy to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state for business and Oklahomans would be wise to not count us out just yet."

The Japanese company picked the site of the new facility based on factors including its proximity to Texas and favorable tax treatment, according to Nikkei.

Stitt this spring signed a bill to provide the Project Ocean firm with up to $698 million in rebates based on capital investment and job creation.

Mayes County Commissioners earlier this year also passed a 12-year, $300 million tax increment financing district (TIF) for the project. Court challenges recently were filed protesting the legal sufficiency of a referendum petition that asked that the TIF go to a vote of the people.

“The Oklahoma Department of Commerce and our partners continue to work with Project Ocean and are optimistic for additional opportunities with them in the future," Brent Kisling, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, said in a statement. "I’d like to thank the Oklahoma Legislature and Governor Stitt for the bipartisan passage of the LEAD Act, which provides us with a vehicle to attract large companies, including several prospects that have already expressed interest in Oklahoma.

"We are steadfast in our focus to bring the best companies, jobs and investment to Oklahoma."

