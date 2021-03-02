Oklahoma Natural Gas seeks to defer $1.6B in fuel costs associated with cold snap

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission on Tuesday approved a measure sought by Oklahoma Natural Gas that will prevent abnormally high fuel costs recently incurred by the utility from being immediately passed on to customers.

Because of an extended cold spell that led to a surge in demand for natural gas, ONG estimates it incurred $1.6 billion in fuel costs during February, according to an affidavit. That compares to the $306 million the utility spent on fuel the entire year in 2019, documents show.

Unanimously passed at a virtual meeting, OCC's order allows ONG to defer those costs to a regulatory asset, preventing them from flowing directly to ratepayers during the April billing cycle. Decisions on how the utility will seek to recover the costs will be addressed at a later proceeding.

"This is a place to park these costs, for accounting purposes only, so that the commission can look at them later when the bills come in and when the company's had an opportunity to assemble all this and present it in an organized fashion …" Curtis Long, an attorney representing ONG, said during the meeting.