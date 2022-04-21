Oklahoma Natural Gas promotes digging awareness and safety at event

Whether you are planting a tree or creating a hole for a fence post, Oklahoma Natural Gas has a message.

Think before you dig.

ONG, a division of ONE Gas, Inc., drove that point home Thursday when it hosted an excavation exercise at its new training location at 5750 E. 15th St.

"Before you do any project, plan ahead," said Chris Carr, ONG vice president of Oklahoma operations. "Always call OKIE811 and make sure the lines are marked before any excavation or digging occurs."

Officials discussed best digging practices as part of National Safe Digging Month in April.

In Oklahoma, 63% of damage to utility lines are caused by third-party excavation, with 25% of damaged lines occurring after no one dials 8-1-1, the national call-before-you-dig number.

Ryan Stevens, ONG manager of tactical training, and colleague Rick Gibson, led the excavation exercises Thursday, and officials also showed off the new ONE GAS, 16,860-square-foot training center, which opened in June.

Sitting on 20 acres, the building consolidates training across the company's footprint in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. More than 12,000 training hours have been completed since the facility opened,

"This was put together by a team of individuals and subject matter experts to actually apply our written procedures in a controlled environment instead of learning in a real-life event," Carr said.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, ONG provides energy to more than 895,000 customers in Oklahoma, making it the largest natural gas distributor in the state in terms of customers.

ONE Gas, based in Tulsa, is a 100% regulated natural gas utility that is publicly traded.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.