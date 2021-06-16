 Skip to main content
Oklahoma Methodist Manor undergoes name change
  Updated
The Tulsa Symphony’s Rossitza Goza, Paulo Eskitch, Kari Caldwell and Jeff Cowen are pictured during a chamber music performance at Oklahoma Methodist Manor, 4134 E 31st St. on May 22. The facility has changed its name to Trinity Woods.

 Tom Gilbert Tulsa World file

Oklahoma Methodist Manor is changing its name after 65 years to better reflect its personality, a representative said.

The 40-acre campus at 4134 E. 31st St. now will be known as Trinity Woods.

"Over the past several years, we have been working to create a culture that redefines aging," Trinity Woods CEO Steve Dickie said in a statement. "The new, more contemporary name of Trinity Woods celebrates our organic evolution from nursing home to life plan community."

The campus first opened in 1956 with a single building housing 25 seniors. Today, it provides care to 400 members through residential homes and apartments, traditional assisted living, memory care assisted living, rehabilitative therapy and long-term care nursing options.

The name change is the result of nearly two years of strategic planning including feedback from Trinity Woods community members, board members, employees and Tulsa community leaders.

The transition marks $30.4 million in redevelopment over the past three years. This includes 40 new assisted living apartments, two memory care assisted living homes with 24 rooms and a 14,000 square-foot community life center set to open this summer.

