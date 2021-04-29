Oklahoma Methodist Manor dedicates two new facilities

Oklahoma Methodist Manor unveiled two new Memory Care Assisted Living Houses on Thursday.

The Marshall-Gaddy House and Barnes House will provide specialized care to people living with dementia.

Each one-story, free-standing house features 12 private rooms, common spaces and landscaped outdoor areas. The projects complete the multi-year redevelopment of OMM’s 40-acre, midtown campus at 4134 E. 31st St.

"For 65 years OMM has served Tulsa seniors `in the spirit of Christ,'" CEO Steve Dickie said in a statement. "We are excited by the completion of the latest phase of growth and change at OMM. "Our programs and services will be greatly enhanced by the new houses.”

The Marshall-Gaddy House was made possible by Paula Marshall, CEO of The Bama Companies, in honor of her mother and godmother.

"I believe OMM’s approach to person-centered care will positively impact many people in the Tulsa community," Marshall said in a statement. "I know this will be a place where elders can be assured of the best quality of life."

The Barnes House was backed by Jim and Mary Barnes.

"Our motivation to support this project is prompted by our deep desire to provide families the help and support they need as they navigate dementia for their loved ones," Mary Barnes said in a statement.

