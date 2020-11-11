Oklahoma job recovery lagging amid pandemic, Kansas City Fed reports

At least half the jobs lost in the state of Oklahoma at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic haven't been recovered, according to the Kansas City Fed.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City released the news this week as part of its quarterly economic data books, which provide summaries of economic indicators for the Tenth Federal Reserve District states of Oklahoma, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico and Wyoming.

Oklahoma concluded the third quarter with an unemployment rate of 5.3%, a decline from the record-high rate of 14.7% in April. But total payroll employment is down 86,000 — or 5.1% — from 2019 levels, the Kansas City Fed reported.

As most sectors have had rebounds in employment the past few months, declines in mining and logging employment have persisted through the third quarter, dropping 28% year-over-year.

As of Friday, 13 oil rigs were operating in the state, slipping from 51 a year ago, according to Houston-based oilfield service company Baker Hughes.

Crude oil production remained down 13.9% in August relative to year-ago levels, the Kansas City Fed reported.