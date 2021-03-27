 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma job drop from January to February second-highest in nation, federal data shows

Oklahoma job drop from January to February second-highest in nation, federal data shows

{{featured_button_text}}

The state of Oklahoma lost the second-most jobs (10,700) in the country from January to February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Oklahoma trailed only Missouri (11,600) in job losses. Employment decreased in Missouri -0.4 percent and in Oklahoma -0.7 percent.

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 11 states, decreased in three states (Mississippi was the other), and was essentially unchanged in 36 states and the District of Columbia in February.

The largest job gains occurred in California (141,000), Michigan (63,500) and Washington (+28,700). The largest percentage increase occurred in Michigan (1.6 percent), followed by California, New Mexico, and Washington (+0.9 percent each).

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 9: 6 ways you can save at the pump

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News