Oklahoma job drop from January to February second-highest in nation, federal data shows

The state of Oklahoma lost the second-most jobs (10,700) in the country from January to February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Oklahoma trailed only Missouri (11,600) in job losses. Employment decreased in Missouri -0.4 percent and in Oklahoma -0.7 percent.

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 11 states, decreased in three states (Mississippi was the other), and was essentially unchanged in 36 states and the District of Columbia in February.

The largest job gains occurred in California (141,000), Michigan (63,500) and Washington (+28,700). The largest percentage increase occurred in Michigan (1.6 percent), followed by California, New Mexico, and Washington (+0.9 percent each).

