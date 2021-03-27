Oklahoma job drop from January to February second-highest in nation, federal data shows

The state of Oklahoma lost the second-most jobs (10,700) in the country from January to February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Oklahoma trailed only Missouri (11,600) in job losses. Employment decreased in Missouri -0.4 percent and in Oklahoma -0.7 percent.
Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 11 states, decreased in three states (Mississippi was the other), and was essentially unchanged in 36 states and the District of Columbia in February.
The largest job gains occurred in California (141,000), Michigan (63,500) and Washington (+28,700). The largest percentage increase occurred in Michigan (1.6 percent), followed by California, New Mexico, and Washington (+0.9 percent each).
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.