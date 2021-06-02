Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program poised to facilitate nearly $50 million in projects

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has announced that it issued $7.74 in award money through its Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program that launched April 27.

Funding through the program, for which applications closed May 7, will facilitate $49.6 million in projects and an expected 680 jobs with a total payroll of $28.5 million.

"We are excited to see the impact these companies and their projects will make on our state," Scott Mueller, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development, said in a statement. "This program is going to help Oklahoma companies diversify their operations and bring new opportunities to our state."

During the application period for OIEP, the Commerce Department received 137 submissions, of which 108 projects received awards.

OIEP was created to support high-impact new capital investment across a broad range of industries to help diversify the state’s economy, lead to new product development or increase capacity at Oklahoma’s existing companies. The program is administered by the Oklahoma Commerce, the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority (ODFA) and the Oklahoma Tax Commission. The full list of OIEP recipients can be found on the Commerce website at www.okcommerce.gov/OIEP.