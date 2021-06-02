Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program poised to facilitate nearly $50 million in projects

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has announced that it issued $7.74 in award money through its Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program that launched April 27.
Funding through the program, for which applications closed May 7, will facilitate $49.6 million in projects and an expected 680 jobs with a total payroll of $28.5 million.
"We are excited to see the impact these companies and their projects will make on our state," Scott Mueller, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development, said in a statement. "This program is going to help Oklahoma companies diversify their operations and bring new opportunities to our state."
During the application period for OIEP, the Commerce Department received 137 submissions, of which 108 projects received awards.
OIEP was created to support high-impact new capital investment across a broad range of industries to help diversify the state’s economy, lead to new product development or increase capacity at Oklahoma’s existing companies. The program is administered by the Oklahoma Commerce, the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority (ODFA) and the Oklahoma Tax Commission. The full list of OIEP recipients can be found on the Commerce website at www.okcommerce.gov/OIEP.
The types of businesses awarded range from aerospace parts manufacturers to food processing facilities, and each proposed project will make an impact on their operations, often including the creation of additional jobs.
"Value Added Products is thrilled about our participation in the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program as it enables critical expansion of our capabilities required for predicted growth in national food service and retail grocery sectors," Geoff Clark, president and CEO of the Alva-based company, said in a statement. "The partnership with Oklahoma Department of Commerce will help enable creation of 22 jobs for our farmer-owned cooperative that produces premium, traceable frozen dough products.”
OIEP makes monthly cash payment awards in the form of payroll tax rebates to help existing companies grow and boost business expansion investments in Oklahoma. To receive an award, the new projects had to be innovative projects that expand capabilities of an existing company, lead to supply chain resiliency or be designed to target new markets.
Companies were required to have a minimum annual payroll of $625,000 with a minimum capital investment of $50,000.
When reviewing the applications, the Commerce Department took into consideration the amount of capital investment from the company; the ratio of private sector dollars leveraged from OIEP awards; number of existing jobs, number of projected new jobs and the average wages paid to employees. Projects were required to provide a net positive benefit for the state.
OIEP use funds set aside by the Oklahoma Economic Development Pooled Finance Act, and companies must meet eligibility requirements outlined in the statute.