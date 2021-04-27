Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program opens applications Tuesday

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce will begin accepting applications Tuesday for the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program (OIEP), which will make $10 million in funding available to qualifying companies across the state.
The application period will close at 5 p.m. May 7. Full program details and requirements are posted on the commerce department’s website at okcommerce.gov/OIEP. After applications are reviewed, staff will reach out to eligible companies.
“We are happy to be able to offer another program to help businesses and continue to grow our own here in Oklahoma,” Brent Kisling, executive director of the commerce department, said in a statement. “Many companies realized the need to diversify their operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year, Commerce was able to step in quickly with the Bounce Back program to provide extra funding to help make that happen. Expanding those efforts with OIEP, the program will help companies diversify their operations by lowering the overall cost of the project and improving their return on investment. I am excited to see the diverse and innovative projects we are able to help support.”
Based on the success of the Oklahoma Bounce Back Assistance Program in 2020, OIEP was similarly developed to support high-impact new capital investment across a broad range of industries to help diversify the state’s economy, lead to new product development or increase capacity at Oklahoma’s existing companies.
In addition to encouraging new capital investment, these awards will support existing jobs and the creation of new jobs. The program will be administered by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority (ODFA).
The OIEP program makes monthly cash payment awards in the form of payroll tax rebates to help existing companies boost business expansion investments in Oklahoma. The new projects must be innovative projects that expand capabilities of an existing company, lead to supply chain resiliency or designed to target new markets.
To be eligible, a company must have a minimum annual payroll of $625,000 with a minimum capital investment of $50,000. The award maximum for OIEP is $150,000, but companies with projects that exceed that amount should contact the commerce department as they may be eligible for other programs.