Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program opens applications Tuesday

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce will begin accepting applications Tuesday for the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program (OIEP), which will make $10 million in funding available to qualifying companies across the state.

The application period will close at 5 p.m. May 7. Full program details and requirements are posted on the commerce department’s website at okcommerce.gov/OIEP. After applications are reviewed, staff will reach out to eligible companies.

“We are happy to be able to offer another program to help businesses and continue to grow our own here in Oklahoma,” Brent Kisling, executive director of the commerce department, said in a statement. “Many companies realized the need to diversify their operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year, Commerce was able to step in quickly with the Bounce Back program to provide extra funding to help make that happen. Expanding those efforts with OIEP, the program will help companies diversify their operations by lowering the overall cost of the project and improving their return on investment. I am excited to see the diverse and innovative projects we are able to help support.”