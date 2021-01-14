Oklahoma initial unemployment claims fall slightly; 4-week average of continued claims down 29th consecutive week

Initial unemployment claims dropped 1.6% in Oklahoma last week from the prior week’s revised figures, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 5,960 first-time unemployment claims were filed in the state last week, compared to 6,059 such claims the previous week.

Last week was the 29th consecutive week that the four-week moving average of continued claims declined, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

Oklahoma has averaged about 5,566 initial claims the past four weeks, an increase of 165 from the previous week's revised four-week average of 5,401.

Shelley Zumwalt, the employment commission's executive director, said in a statement that "we will continue to monitor overall trends, with a focus on doing everything we can to make sure that claimants, new and existing, receive the benefits they need."

On Jan. 8, the commission made its initial payments of federal benefits to more than 35,000 Oklahomans who have not exhausted their Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation — PEUC — or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance —PUA — benefits.